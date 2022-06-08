MINOT, ND (KXNET) –The continued investigation into online threats made against Minot’s Trinity Hospital has led to the arrest of a 36-year-old Minot man.

David Wierenga was located late Wednesday morning at his workplace in southeast Minot and arrested by Minot Police officers without incident.

Wierenga is facing one count of terrorizing, one count of menacing, and one count of harassment.

A continued investigation led to a search of Wierenga’s vehicle and residence in northwest Minot. According to police, one firearm was recovered from his automobile, with seven more firearms located and seized from his residence. Records of Wierenga’s previous court orders show he was prohibited from owning a firearm.

Two items suspected to be explosive devices were also recovered from the home. The Minot Police Department Bomb Team, along with the Minot Air Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team, were able to successfully secure the suspicious items.

After the search, Wierenga will also be charged with two counts of unlawful possession of an explosive device and eight counts of unlawful possession of a firearm.

Following his arrest, Wierenga was transported to the Ward County Jail, where he is awaiting his initial court appearance.