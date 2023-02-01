(KXNET) — There is much controversy about the future of the Theodore Roosevelt National Park’s wild horses.

Currently, the observed approaches include a no-action alternative and two action alternatives that would change current management.

But many across the state believe there are other alternatives that need to be considered.

The National Parks Service provided a statement to KX News, addressing the preparation of an environmental assessment for a livestock plan for Theodore Roosevelt National Park, according to the National Environmental Policy Act.

The parks again reiterated their three preliminary approaches to manage not only the wild horses but the cattle herds as well.

Wednesday, reporter Adrienne Oglesby met with Governor Doug Burgum, to learn more about his proposal to the parks and his thoughts on the effects the horses’ removal could have.

He says he does not wish to work against the parks but instead with them.

“To make sure that we’re using sound science in terms of grasslands management and range management, we’ve got a lot of expertise in our state that we are willing to offer to help manage that. We know that the federal, Theodore Roosevelt National Park team, that they’re often underfunded and understaffed, they have the huge the north unit, the south unit, and the components in between that includes the elkhorn ranch where Theodore Roosevelt really came to understand all of his conservation roles and went on to influence over 230,000,000 acres of land in our country and I think you really can’t separate TR’s time understanding conservation with that of horses, which were introduced in North America over 500 years ago,” said Governor Doug Burgum.

The public scoping phase for the assessment ended Tuesday.

Parks staff are expected to have no further comment until there is a draft environmental assessment for public review sometime this summer.