BREAKING: New Town apartment building a total loss after early morning fire

Courtesy: Samps Mahto

Multiple fire departments were dispatched to Building 2 at Red Hawk Estates around 6:18 a.m. Sunday, according to Emily Sitting Bear, Emergency Operations Center Director.

Sitting Bear says all tenants from the 36 apartments are accounted for. She adds the fire likely started on the third floor.

New Town Fire Department and New Town Law Enforcement were the primary responding agencies. Fire departments from Parshall, Stanley, Plaza and Mandaree provided mutual aid.

Sitting Bear says there was one report of smoke inhalation. That person is being treated right now.

An evacuation site has been set up at the Northern Lights Wellness Center. Sitting Bear says those wanting to donate, can drop off there.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Building 1 at Red Hawk Estates is undamaged and residents did not have to evacuate.

Courtesy: Samps Mahto

