Bret Dockter named 2022 North Dakota Teacher of the Year

A ceremony inside the State Capitol announced the North Dakota 2022 Teacher of the Year, acknowledging teachers for all their hard work.

The Teacher of the Year program is a way to celebrate educators and uplift teachers with honor.

State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler and Gov. Doug Burgum were both there Monday, giving their remarks honoring teachers.

Educators, students and parents suggested names of educators for the teacher of the year award.

Out of the applications and nominees, 40 were selected. Four were chosen to interview for the award in front of a committee.

Bret Dockter was one of the finalists and was offically named the North Dakota 2022 Teacher of the Year.

Dockter has more than 20 years of experience teaching. He’s a sixth-grade teacher at BM Hanson Elementary School in Harvey.

He said when he heard his name announced, it left him feeling humbled.

“When I walk down the hallways of my own school, I think there’s teacher of the year in every room. Really to me, it’s a shared award to the whole school and the whole teaching community,” Dockter said.

Baesler said she hopes the teacher of the year program will inspire the upcoming generation to seek the education path for a career.

She also says in recent years the program has been expanded and the goal is to have a recipient chosen from all 53 counties in the state.

“I challenge you today. Nominations for next year’s teacher of the year program will be coming open in January. I urge people all over the great state of North Dakota to submit the name of an outstanding educator,” Baesler said.

Baesler said there are about 12,000 educators throughout the state.

