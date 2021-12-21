Brian Kroshus appointed as North Dakota’s next tax commissioner

Brian Kroshus has been appointed by Gov. Doug Burgum to serve as North Dakota’s next tax commissioner, Burgum announced at a Tuesday press conference.

Kroshus has been a member of the state’s Public Service Commission for nearly five years, originally appointed on Feb. 28, 2017. He previously was a division leader and executive team member for Lee Enterprises, including serving as group publisher for Mandan-based Lee AgriMedia and as publisher of the Bismarck Tribune from 2005-15.

Kroshus will begin leading the Office of State Tax Commissioner on Jan. 4. He will serve out the remaining year of the four-year term of current Tax Commissioner Ryan Rauschenberger, who is resigning on Jan. 3.

Kroshus is a Fargo native and earned a bachelor’s degree in animal science and economics from
North Dakota State University in 1987.

