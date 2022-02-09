After getting the chance to compete in the 2022 Olympics, Britta Curl is out after testing positive for COVID-19.

Curl tweeted the news Wednesday evening, saying she was “super excited” to join Team USA, but won’t be able to now.

“Can’t even begin to say how thankful I am to have such supportive and loving family and friends. Was super excited at the opportunity to join Team USA but a positive COVID test means I will not be able to help out a great group. Thanks to everyone who reached out – I’ll be back!” Curl said on Twitter.

Britta Curl, #17 of the Wisconsin Badgers, hoists the NCAA Championship Trophy following the Badgers 2-1 win over the Northeastern Huskies in overtime during the Division I Womens Ice Hockey Championship held at Erie Insurance Arena on March 20, 2021 in Erie, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/NCAA Photos/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Britta Curl, attendee at the 2019 USA Hockey Women’s National Festival in Lake Placid, New York | Photo by Nancie Battaglia



While she wasn’t on the original Team USA roster, she was picked as an injury replacement.

This would have been Curl’s first Olympic games.