After getting the chance to compete in the 2022 Olympics, Britta Curl is out after testing positive for COVID-19.
Curl tweeted the news Wednesday evening, saying she was “super excited” to join Team USA, but won’t be able to now.
“Can’t even begin to say how thankful I am to have such supportive and loving family and friends. Was super excited at the opportunity to join Team USA but a positive COVID test means I will not be able to help out a great group. Thanks to everyone who reached out – I’ll be back!” Curl said on Twitter.
While she wasn’t on the original Team USA roster, she was picked as an injury replacement.
This would have been Curl’s first Olympic games.