A brush fire started in Williams County close to the Montana border around 9 p.m. on Thursday.

According to a Facebook post from the Badlands Search & Rescue Service, there are multiple reports of this “large and rapidly spreading” fire a few miles northwest of Trenton.





Courtesy: Sam Rush

KX News has reached out to several officials but has not heard anything back yet.

This is a developing story. Stick with us for updates.