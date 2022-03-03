In January, Bryton Allard became one of the youngest police chiefs in the state — if not in the entire country.

How old were you at the time?

“21 years old,” Allard said.

And you’re 22 now?

“22 now, yep,” Allard said with a laugh.

Chief Allard took over after the previous one moved to be closer to his family.



“I put in an application for the chief,” said Allard. “And I was appointed as the chief of police by the city council on January 3rd.”

He’s originally from Williston but moved to Powers Lake in 2019 to fulfill the dream he’s had since he could walk.



“What made me want to be a police officer was being out and being a productive member of the community,” said Allard.

Although he’s the only person on the force currently, he says he still loves his job.



“Good community to work in and work for,” said Allard. “So, very good people in town here and they treat me very good around here.”

Other pillars in the community include the fire department and ambulance services — which wouldn’t be possible without its volunteers.



“People generously give of their time,” said Kari Enget, the squad leader of Powers Lake Ambulance. “We’re blessed because we do have a large roster of people who are willing to serve.”

She says the ambulance services aren’t too busy, and the amount of calls just depends on the day.



“We usually probably average four to five calls a month, but we can have two or three in a day too,” said Enget.

Enget adds it’s nice for the first responders of Powers Lake to be recognized for the work they do.



“That’s a huge thing because, in smalltown America, that’s how we function,” said Enget. “The volunteers that step to the plate and respond.”

For this month’s KX Gives Back, we said thanks to these first responders.

The police department, the fire department and the ambulance services in Powers Lake all give their time to help the nearly 500 people who live there.

And while we were there learning about all they do for the community, KX News brought them lunch on us.

Reporter Lauren Davis delivered the first responders pizza and got to chat with them about what each of them does.

She says the entire team has a lot of love for the Powers Lake Community, and it really shows.