BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Budweiser Clydesdale horses trotted their way around Bismarck Wednesday.

The Clydesdales kicked off the 47th annual Sam McQuade Senior Budweiser Charity Softball Tournament. They’re also here to help celebrate the 75th anniversary of McQuade Distributing.

This is the first time in seven years the horses have made an appearance at McQuade’s.

“People just love the horses, so all of the traffic stops and I know it’s not convenient if you’re trying to get through town right now, but they’re majestic,” said Shannon McQuade-Ely, president of McQuade Distributing. “So, that’s really important to us is that they’re such a great draw and that helps us raise more money for charities.”

The Budweiser Clydesdale horses will be in various locations in Bismarck now through Sunday. They’re also adding a one horse show to their event list this year.