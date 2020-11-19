Burgum amends portion of executive order, will allow sports practices to resume Nov. 30

FILE – In this April 10, 2020, file photo, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum speaks at the state Capitol in Bismarck, N.D. Burgum will face Democratic gubernatorial candidate Shelley Lenz in the Nov. 3, general election. (Mike McCleary/The Bismarck Tribune via AP, File)

Gov. Doug Burgum has walked back a portion of his executive orders he issued last Friday, now allowing sports practices and extracurricular activities in North Dakota to resume on Nov. 30 with extra precautions in place, though competitions will remain suspended until Dec. 14.

The change comes after consultation between the governor and legislative leaders, input from the North Dakota High School Activities Association and athletic associations and feedback from others concerned about the impacts of suspended activities on students’ well-being.

According to a press release, additional precautions coaches and athletic associations said they will take at practices to help slow the spread of COVID-19 include no travel for association activities outside of their home territory, no locker room use, coaches will be masked at all times and no spectators, with facilities restricted to players, coaches and staff only.