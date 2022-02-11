Governor Doug Burgum Friday appointed Capital Electric Cooperative Inc. board chairwoman Sheri Haugen-Hoffart, Bismarck, to an open seat on the three-member North Dakota Public Service Commission.

The appointment takes effect immediately.

In addition to 12 years on the Capital Electric Cooperative board, Haugen-Hoffart has worked as a human resource officer in the state tax commissioner’s office since 2017. She has also served as deputy state treasurer, director of education in the North Dakota Securities Department, coordinator for the University of North Dakota’s Division of Continuing Education in Bismarck and emergency service director for the Burleigh-Morton Chapter of the American Red Cross.

“Sheri Haugen-Hoffart brings an extensive background in public service and more than a decade of experience overseeing utilities and looking out for the best interests of customers, making her well-suited to serve on the North Dakota Public Service Commission,” Burgum said in announcing the appointment.

Haugen-Hoffart will serve out the remainder of the six-year term vacated by former commissioner Brian Kroshus, who was appointed state tax commissioner in December 2021. The Public Service Commission term expires December 31.

Haugen-Hoffart will join current commissioners Julie Fedorchak and Randy Christmann on the PSC.

The Public Service Commission oversees, to varying degrees, electric and gas utilities, telecommunications companies, energy plant and transmission siting, pipeline safety, coal mine reclamation and a number of other areas.