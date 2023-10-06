BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Governor Doug Burgum has declared October as “Cybersecurity Awareness Month” to encourage North Dakota residents and businesses to safeguard their digital environments against continually growing digital threats.

The proclamation coincides with National Cybersecurity Awareness Month.

“Cybersecurity Awareness Month is an important reminder that we all have a role to play in keeping our information safe online,” said North Dakota Information Technology Chief Information Officer Kuldip Mohanty. “By staying up to date and following simple tips, we can all do our part to protect ourselves and our communities from cyber threats.”

This year’s National Cybersecurity Awareness Month theme is “Secure Our World,” with the main messaging revolving around four key cybersecurity best practices: