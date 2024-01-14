BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — On his trail to the White House, President Donald Trump now has the support of North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum — a former rival in the early days of the campaign.

Burgum announced his endorsement Sunday ahead of the Iowa caucuses, and just a month after he backed out of the race himself. Standing on stage side by side in Indianola, Burgum commended former president Trump.

In a post on X, Governor Burgum wrote : “America needs a 180 degree change in direction from where Joe Biden has taken us! Donald J. Trump will make America great again!”

Burgum stated that he’s seen what President Trump is able to do, and the difference he can make.