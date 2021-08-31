Burgum, hospital officials to hold COVID-19 press conference on Wednesday

FILE – In this April 10, 2020, file photo, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum speaks at the state Capitol in Bismarck, N.D. Burgum will face Democratic gubernatorial candidate Shelley Lenz in the Nov. 3, general election. (Mike McCleary/The Bismarck Tribune via AP, File)

Gov. Doug Burgum will hold a virtual press conference with the North Dakota Department of Health and hospital officials from across the state at 10 a.m. on Wednesday to provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in North Dakota.

The press conference will be live-streamed on the NDDoH Facebook page, Twitter and YouTube channel.

Guest speakers include Dr. Nizar Wehbi, State Health Officer; Janice Hamscher, Chief Nursing Officer, Altru Health System; Dr. Cary Ward, Chief Medical Officer, CHI Health Midwest District; Dr. Richard Vetter, Chief Medical Officer, Essentia Health; Dr. Michael LeBeau, President and CEO, Sanford Health; and Dr. Jeffery Sather, Chief of Medical Staff, Trinity Health.