Burgum, hospital officials to hold COVID-19 press conference on Wednesday

Gov. Doug Burgum will hold a virtual press conference with the North Dakota Department of Health and hospital officials from across the state at 10 a.m. on Wednesday to provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in North Dakota.
The press conference will be live-streamed on the NDDoH Facebook page, Twitter and YouTube channel.
Guest speakers include Dr. Nizar Wehbi, State Health Officer; Janice Hamscher, Chief Nursing Officer, Altru Health System; Dr. Cary Ward, Chief Medical Officer, CHI Health Midwest District; Dr. Richard Vetter, Chief Medical Officer, Essentia Health; Dr. Michael LeBeau, President and CEO, Sanford Health; and Dr. Jeffery Sather, Chief of Medical Staff, Trinity Health.