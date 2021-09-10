Burgum in opposition to Biden’s COVID-19 plan

FILE – In this April 10, 2020, file photo, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum speaks at the state Capitol in Bismarck, N.D. Burgum will face Democratic gubernatorial candidate Shelley Lenz in the Nov. 3, general election. (Mike McCleary/The Bismarck Tribune via AP, File)

Gov. Doug Burgum disagrees with President Joe Biden’s directive that large companies require COVID-19 vaccinations and is even considering taking legal action against Biden’s plan.

Burgum called the directive “blatant federal overreach,“ and said he stands opposed.

“Safe, effective vaccines remain our best tool for preserving hospital capacity and ensuring access to care, but forcing a vaccine mandate on private employers is not the role of the state or federal government, Burgum said.

“We have reached out to the North Dakota Attorney General’s Office to discuss options for mounting a legal challenge to this mandate, which goes against everything I believe as a governor, a business owner and an American,” Burgum continued. “The White House needs to be reminded that the states created the federal government, not the other way around, and we will always vigorously defend states’ rights. ”