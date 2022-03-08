After growing calls, and President Joe Biden’s decision to halt the importation of Russian oil comes another plea: open U.S. oil and gas production.

Gov. Doug Burgum has invited Biden to visit North Dakota’s Bakken oil fields to, as he says, “see firsthand how clean, efficient, domestic oil production can help move the nation toward energy independence and enhance national security.”

In the March 8 letter, Burgum said he’s concerned about replacing Russian imports with oil from other countries, and he believes North Dakota could play a role in national security and clean energy goals. He also quoted Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm from her visit to the state in October last year, where she said our carbon capture, usage and storage technology was a “gift to the planet.”

Jennifer Granholm visits North Dakota to discuss Carbon Capture, Usage and Storage (CCUS) technology on Oct. 14, 2021

“We would appreciate the opportunity to bring together our energy producers and show you firsthand how North Dakota stands ready to increase our energy independence and ensure our national security,” Burgum wrote.

His call for Biden to visit North Dakota echoes an earlier one from Rep. Kelly Armstrong, who, along with Rep. August Pfluger (R-TX), invited the president to visit their respective states. The pair say the Bakken Formation and Permian Basin can meet energy needs.