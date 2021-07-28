Burgum issues statement on new CDC recommendations for fully vaccinated individuals

FILE – In this April 10, 2020, file photo, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum speaks at the state Capitol in Bismarck, N.D. After months of resisting ordering the people of North Dakota to wear masks and limit the size of gatherings, the state’s Republican governor has relented in an effort to stem a coronavirus surge that is among the worst in the U.S. Gov. Burgum’s executive order Friday night, Nov. 13, 2020, came as a surprise. (Mike McCleary/The Bismarck Tribune via AP, File)

One day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reversed course on indoor mask use in some parts of the country for fully vaccinated people, Gov. Doug Burgum says the State of North Dakota won’t be recommending any changes for state employees and that local entities are “best suited” to make decisions for themselves.

In a press release, Burgum said although positive case numbers in the state are “trending in the wrong direction,” North Dakota has relied on personal responsibility throughout the pandemic and he encourages residents to educate themselves on the Delta variant.

“Safe, effective vaccines are available to all North Dakotans ages 12 and up and represent the best defense against COVID-19, including the Delta variant,” he said.

The state had a mask mandate from Nov. 14, 2020, to Jan. 18, 2021. During the 67th legislative session, a bill banning the governor and state health officer from enacting a mask mandate passed both chambers, and had the votes to overcome the governor’s veto.