Burgum joins 19 governors asking Biden administration to ‘take action’ at southern border

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum joined 19 other governors in a letter calling on the Biden administration to “take action” at the southern border to stop the migrant surge.

The letter says the administration “enticed” migrants at the border by halting border wall construction; ending Trump-era Asylum Cooperative Agreements, which meant the U.S. could send migrants to the three Latin American countries; and refusing to enforce immigration laws.

“We urge you to take action to end the humanitarian crisis and secure our southern border immediately,” the letter says.

Other governors who signed the letter include Gov. Greg Gianforte, of Montana; Gov. Kim Reynolds, of Iowa; and Gov. Kristi Noem, of South Dakota.

In a tweet, Burgum said North Dakota “stands with @dougducey, @GregAbbot_TX and fellow governors in urging @POTUS and @VP to end this humanitarian crisis and secure the southern border immediately.”

Rumors circulated in late March that North Dakota would take in migrant children displaced at the southern border, but the Department of Human Services confirmed the federal government ruled out the state as a destination.