BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) –Governor Doug Burgum today appointed former Texas Health and Human Services executive Wayne Salter to lead the North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services.

Wayne Salter

Burgum cited Salter’s more than 25 years of experience and leadership in human service programs, strategic planning and process improvement as among the benefits Salter will bring to his North Dakota role as HHS commissioner when he starts January 22.

Salter served as deputy executive commissioner of access and eligibility services for Texas Health and Human Services from September 2017 to June 2023, providing leadership to a workforce of more than 9,000 team members responsible for the administration of public assistance and community-based services and support programs.

He previously served three years as associate commissioner for Texas HHS Access and Eligibility Services and 17 years with the Florida Department of Children and Families, including as deputy director of the Public Assistance Division.

“His skill at leading large organizations, his deep understanding of complex social support programs, and his dedication to harnessing technology and implementing innovative solutions will help drive HHS into the future,” Burgum said in announcing Salter’s appointment.

Burgum expressed his gratitude to HHS Deputy Commissioner Sara Stolt for her leadership as interim commissioner since September 16, following the resignation of former commissioner Chris Jones. Stolt will remain as deputy commissioner of HHS.

The Department of Health and Human Services is state government’s largest agency, with an approved budget of over $5.7 billion, including federal funds, and a team of nearly 2,500 authorized FTEs.