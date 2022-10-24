BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Governor Doug Burgum is making it clear COVID-19 shots will not be part of the required shots young people need to attend school in North Dakota.

Last week, a CDC advisory panel suggested COVID-19 shots should be part of the annual immunization routines for adults and children attending school.

That recommendation was passed along to the full CDC for review and action.

However, Gov. Burgum pointedly noted in a Facebook post, “In North Dakota, we firmly believe that parents and families should be the ones to decide if the COVID-19 vaccine is right for their children. North Dakota’s immunization requirements are set by state law, not the CDC. They do not — and will not — include the COVID-19 vaccine.”

The governor said the CDC only makes recommendations for use of vaccines, while school-entry vaccination requirements are determined by state or local jurisdictions.