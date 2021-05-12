Burgum opens 2nd day of Williston Basin Petroleum Conference with reflection on North Dakota oil industry

Gov. Doug Burgum spoke at the Williston Basin Petroleum Conference on Wednesday, praising the oil industry for its resiliency over the last year.

The governor talked about addressing the drastic oil drop, the uncertainty of the new presidential administration and the economic impact of the pandemic.

He gave an example of the drastic drop from 1.5 million barrels a day to less than 1 million, in just six months.

Burgum also addressed the ongoing battle of the DAPL pipeline, saying that shutting it down puts the environment and public at risk.

“Closing DAPL would have a devastating impact on both our state and MHA Nation’s economy. It would cost hundreds of millions of dollars in revenues, from producers to mineral owners, the schools, the state and the tribal and local governments. All that’s used to help support education, healthcare,” explained Burgum.

Burgum also told the crowd that one of his main goals and missions is to make North Dakota carbon neutral by the year 2030.