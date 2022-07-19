(KXNET) — Governor Doug Burgum has expanded a skills-to-job program in computer networking to all North Dakotans for free.

The Cisco Networking Academy Skills for All program provides free, quality, mobile, self-paced, online learning aligned to industry jobs, providing a pathway to a career in technology. There are numerous courses, badging and industry certifications available, with an emphasis on cybersecurity, along with coding, networking essentials, the Internet of Things (IoT) and other technology-focused courses.

“This statewide program will greatly benefit the people of North Dakota by providing opportunities to acquire best-in-class skills in highly sought after, in-demand and growing professions,” Burgum said. “Skills for All provides North Dakota residents from all backgrounds and experiences the opportunity to obtain 21st century skills and help our state build a strong and competitive workforce.”

The Skills for All program expands the number of courses offered under the original Cisco Networking Academy from seven to almost 25, and new course modules are continually being added.

For more information and a list of courses, go to: https://www.edutech.nodak.edu/ndcitizenskillsforall/.