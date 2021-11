Gov. Doug Burgum participated in the annual turkey pardoning on Monday.

Ten days before Thanksgiving, Burgum pardoned Ben the turkey, who will soon be back on a farm in time for the holiday.



Burgum pardons Ben the turkey on Nov. 15, 2021 | Courtesy: Gov. Doug Burgum

He also thanked the North Dakota Turkey Federation for its donation to Heaven’s Helpers Soup Cafe and the Abused Adult Resource Center.