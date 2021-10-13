Burgum petition calling for support of tax relief plan

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum is asking supporters to sign a petition endorsing his plan to use some of the state’s bulging surpluses to offset income taxes.

It’s being viewed by lawmakers as an end-run on a Legislature that has signaled no appetite for the idea.

The second-term Republican governor recommended using a portion of the state’s hefty and better-than-forecast ending fund balance of $1.1 billion in the last two-year budget cycle to provide income tax relief to residents.

GOP Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner says he hasn’t heard of a single lawmaker who supports the governor’s idea.

