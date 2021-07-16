Burgum presents Rough Rider Award to Lamoureux twins

North Dakota’s highest honor for citizens, the Theodore Roosevelt Rough Rider Award, was presented to twins Monique Lamoureux-Morando and Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson on Thursday by Gov. Doug Burgum.

The Grand Forks natives are the state’s first Olympic gold medal winners and are the 45th and 46th recipients of the award.

On Friday, a portrait of Monique and Jocelyne was displayed on the ground level of the Capitol Building.

The Lamoureuxs won one Olympic gold medal, two Olympic silver medals, six world championships and one world championship runner-up, along with others.

The Theodore Roosevelt Rough Rider Award recognizes present and former North Dakotans who have been influenced by the state in achieving national recognition in their fields of endeavor, thereby reflecting credit and honor upon North Dakota and its citizens.