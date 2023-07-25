North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum announces his candidacy for the presidency, June 7, 2023 in Fargo.

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Presidential candidate Gov. Doug Burgum appears to have qualified to be on stage at the first Republican presidential debate set for Milwaukee, Wisconsin August 23.

To qualify for the debate, candidates have to get contributions from a minimum of 40,000 individual donors and receive at least 1 percent support in a varying mix of national and state polls.

According to a news release from Burgum’s campaign Tuesday, the governor met the last of the debate conditions by registering 1 percent in a recent Morning Consult national poll.

Previously, Burgum received 1 percent in a national JMC Analytics poll. In addition, Burgum polled at 6 percent in a University of New Hampshire poll and at 3 percent in a Fox Business poll of Iowa.

His campaign also says he has received contributions from over 40,000 individual donors, including more than 200 from 20 different states.

“Governor Burgum is looking forward to sharing his focus on the economy, energy and national security at the August debate,” said campaign spokesman Lance Trover. “In less than 7 weeks, Governor Burgum has exceeded all the requirements for the debate.”

So far, seven Republican candidates, including Burgum, has qualified for the debate:

Former President Donald Trump

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis

Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley

South Carolina Senator Tim Scott

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie

North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum

There’s no word yet on whether former President Donald Trump will participate in the debate.