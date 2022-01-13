Burgum says private business vaccine mandate is ‘blatant federal overreach,’ agrees with Supreme Court ruling

FILE – In this April 10, 2020, file photo, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum speaks at the state Capitol in Bismarck, N.D. Lawmakers convene Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 either in person wearing masks or remotely for North Dakota’s 67th legislative session, where they will face tough spending choices amid a pandemic that’s hit a state economy already reeling from depressed oil and agriculture prices. The Republican governor is set to talk about the coronavirus’ impact on the state and other pandemic-induced challenges, including to the state’s budget.(Mike McCleary/The Bismarck Tribune via AP)

Gov. Doug Burgum says he agrees with Thursday’s Supreme Court ruling halting a vaccine mandate on private businesses with 100 or more employees.

In a statement, he called the mandate a “blatant federal overreach” by the Biden administration, and said he was “disappointed” the court will allow the administration to proceed with a vaccine mandate for most healthcare workers in the U.S.

“Today’s ruling reaffirms what we’ve said from the beginning: This misguided vaccine mandate was blatant federal overreach by the Biden administration. Vaccines and boosters remain the best defense against COVID-19 severe illness, hospitalization and death and are readily available to all North Dakota residents, and we encourage those who haven’t been vaccinated to consult with their trusted medical provider.”

Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem, also in a statement, said he is “pleased” in the ruling but has “serious concerns” about retaining healthcare workers.

“I can appreciate the distinction the Supreme Court made between the OSHA mandate for workers generally and the CMS mandates for medical workers, but I continue to have serious concerns about the effect the ruling will have on retaining health care workers, many of whom may elect to simply quit rather than get the vaccine, seriously exacerbating staffing issues, especially in our rural medical facilities. As I have emphasized from the beginning, the lawsuits were not about whether people should get vaccinated, they were about opposing federal overreach.“

Sens. Kevin Cramer and John Hoeven and Rep. Kelly Armstrong agreed in statements as well:

“Amen! The Biden Administration’s sweeping, nationwide vaccine mandate on businesses is unconstitutional and oversteps their authority. It took the Supreme Court to set the record straight for the Biden Administration and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. First and foremost, this is a win for the Constitution. It’s also a win for personal liberties and our economy, which has been ravaged by Joe Biden’s inflation and supply chain crises,” Cramer said.

“Today’s Supreme Court ruling blocks President Biden’s unconstitutional vaccine mandate on private employers and prevents it from being enforced,” said Hoeven. “The administration’s mandate is a clear violation of individual rights, and we appreciate the Court agreeing with our argument that the mandate goes far beyond any authority granted by Congress,” Hoeven said.

“SCOTUS’s decision to block Biden’s unconstitutional vaccine mandate is a win for the Constitution, a win for the rule of law, and a win for all North Dakotans,” Armstrong said.