Burgum signs bill allowing schools to display the Ten Commandments

Gov. Doug Burgum signed into law on Friday a bill allowing schools to display the Ten Commandments in the classroom.

The bill also lets other historical documents be shown in school and gives school immunity from liability over any damages resulting from the decision to display the Ten Commandments.

In a statement, the governor says, “This law supports local control and gives school districts full control over whether to display any religious objects or documents.”

Critics of the bill say it violates the idea of separation of church and state and could face legal challenges.

But supporters have said it promotes religious freedom, protected in the First Amendment, as it also allows for other religious texts to be displayed.

The bill is one of nearly 40 that Burgum signed into law Friday.