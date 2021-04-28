Burgum signs bill combining state Department of Health, Department of Human Services

Gov. Doug Burgum on Wednesday signed House Bill 1247, combining the state Department of Health and Department of Human Services into one.

On Sept. 1, 2022, the departments will officially be merged and be called the North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services.

The Governor’s Office will lead an integration team with representation from the two agencies, according to a press release.

The Department of Health has 204 authorized positions and a $160 million budget for the 2019-21 biennium. The department’s divisions include Communications, Community and Health Systems, Disease Control, Emergency Preparedness, Emergency Medical Systems, Epidemiology, Family Health and Nutrition, Fiscal Services, Food and Lodging, Forensic Examiner, Health Facilities, Health Promotion, Human Resources, Information Technology, Injury and Violence Prevention, Life Safety and Construction, Medical Marijuana, Special Health Services, Systems and Performance, and Vital Records.

The Department of Human Services currently has 2,230 authorized positions and a $4.1 billion budget for the 2019-21 biennium. Its divisions include Administration, Aging Services, Behavioral Health, Child Support, Children and Family Services, Developmental Disability Services, Economic Assistance, Medical Services, Vocational Rehabilitation, eight Regional Human Service Centers, the State Hospital in Jamestown and the Life Skills and Transition Center in Grafton.