BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Governor Doug Burgum Tuesday signed the last of five bills naming several bridges on North Dakota state highways in honor of military veterans.

Signs will be placed along the highways designating the names of the bridges. The legislation allows the North Dakota Department of Transportation to accept any appropriate signs or funds donated to the department for the placement of signs.

“We owe a debt of gratitude to our military veterans that can never be repaid. Naming these bridges in honor of those who fought and died for their country, and for those who continue to struggle with the mental scars of their military service, is a small gesture of appreciation and a highly visible reminder of their incredible service and sacrifice,” Burgum said.

The newly named bridges: