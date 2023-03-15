BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Governor Doug Burgum has signed legislation allowing tribal nations to enter into agreements with the State of North Dakota to share revenue from alcohol taxes on tribal lands, resolving a longstanding issue.

Under Senate Bill 2377, each of the five tribal nations in North Dakota will have the opportunity to enter into an agreement with the state to impose a single tax on alcoholic beverages sold at the retail and wholesale levels within their respective reservations. Tribal nations that adopt the alcohol tax will keep 80 percent of the tax revenue, while the state’s general fund will receive 20 percent.

The Governor’s office worked with tribal nations, legislators and the the State Tax Commissioner for several years to negotiate an acceptable framework for revenue sharing agreements and avoid a situation in which both the state and tribe could levy separate alcohol taxes on reservations.

“This bill creates a fair and uniform framework for taxing alcohol on reservations while ensuring that the bulk of the revenue goes to the tribes to support addiction treatment and other programs,” Burgum said.

“This bill provides a fair mechanism to share taxes generated from the sale and consumption of alcohol on the reservation,” added MHA Nation Chairman Chairman Mark Fox. “The tribal share collected under SB 2377 will help develop and provide resources for addiction treatment, law enforcement, community safety, and wellness programs.”

The bill was approved unanimously in both the House and Senate. It improves upon an alcohol tax revenue sharing bill that passed in 2019 but hadn’t been utilized.

The new law is one more in a series of previous state-tribal tax agreements signed by Burgum in recent years: