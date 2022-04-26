CROSBY, N.D. (KXNET) — Gov. Doug Burgum met with local officials, residents and ranchers across Divide County to see infrastructure damage from last weekend’s spring storm and discuss how the state can help the area recover from widespread power outages.

A meeting took place in the Divide County Courthouse next to a conference room that was converted into an emergency shelter with cots and meals for residents who have been without power for up to four days now, according to a press release. Utility representatives said it could be two weeks or longer before power is restored to all areas.

Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann, adjutant general of the North Dakota National Guard and director of the North Dakota Department of Emergency Services and state Homeland Security Director Darin Hanson joined the meeting along with Crosby Mayor and state Rep. Bert Anderson, Divide County Emergency Manager Jody Gunlock, Sheriff Zach Schroeder, county commissioners, city leaders from Ambrose, Noonan and Fortuna, Divide County School District Superintendent Sherlock Hirning and utility representatives.





Dohrmann and Hanson worked with the local officials to identify resource needs like generators, heavy equipment and unmanned aerial vehicles to survey damage in areas where roads are still impassable and to coordinate with NDDES and other state agencies to assist with recovery.

Schroeder said the biggest challenge is communicating with residents, with so many without power and a communications system for first responders temporarily offline due to a downed tower.

On Monday, Burgum declared a statewide emergency for flooding and widespread utility infrastructure damage caused by last weekend’s storm. He also declared a disaster for areas impacted by snowfall during the historic blizzard from April 12-14 based on local costs incurred for snow removal.