Burgum visits North Dakota National Guard members at US-Mexico border

Gov. Doug Burgum, alongside Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann of the North Dakota National Guard visited the 125 guardsmen from the Bismarck-based 957th Engineer Company serving at the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas on Wednesday.

Burgum and Dohrmann got briefings from U.S. Customs and Border Protection and National Guard officials and met with the soldiers and command team members about Southern border crossings.

In the two months the 957th has been at the border, soldiers have assisted CBP in 30,000 apprehensions, according to Communications Director Mike Nowatzki.





The unit was mobilized in October at the request of the U.S. Army. They’re expected to be at the border for about one year.

Due to security concerns, the military requested that the exact location of the 957th not be publicized.