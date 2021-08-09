Burgum waives hours of service restrictions for haulers of livestock, hay and water

Gov. Doug Burgum signed an executive order on Monday waiving hours of service restrictions for commercial vehicles transporting hay, water and livestock to help livestock producers battling drought conditions across North Dakota.

The order, issued in consultation with state Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring, will remain in effect for 30 days.

All road safety and vehicle compliance regulations still apply, and the executive order serves as a permit and must be carried in vehicles operating under the hours of service waiver.

A copy of the order can be found on the Governor’s Office website.