Gov. Doug Burgum has postponed his 2022 State of the State Address scheduled for Wednesday due to laryngitis.

Burgum is having “challenges with his voice” and chose to postpone the address so it wouldn’t “distract from the annual message,” according to a press release. Burgum is also regularly tested for COVID-19, including Monday afternoon, and his status remains negative.

A rescheduled address date will be announced in the near future.