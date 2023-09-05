BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Burleigh County and Bismarck city officials Tuesday morning are mourning the death of Burleigh County Commissioner Becky Matthews, who died suddenly.

Becky Matthews

Matthews was elected to the commission in November 2020 and later elected chair of the commission in December 2022 and had been active in the community for many years.

In August, Matthews stepped down as chair, citing health reasons.

Details on her passing have not yet been made publicly available.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Commissioner Becky Matthews as we mourn her loss,” reads a post on the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Facebook page. “Rest easy Commissioner Matthews and thanks for the work you did and the support you gave our department.”

The city of Bismarck Facebook page also features a brief tribute to Matthews.

“The city of Bismarck is deeply saddened by the unexpected death of Burleigh County Commissioner Becky Matthews,” the post reads. “We would like to extend our condolences to Becky’s family and friends. May her ever-present courage serve as the example we all strive to achieve.”