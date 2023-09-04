BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — 2024 will be a big year for elections, and Burleigh County wants to be ready with trained poll workers on election day.

They’d like you to volunteer.

Burleigh County says it needs to recruit and train about 200 volunteers within the community each election cycle.

Beside helping carry out one of the cornerstones of American democracy, Burleigh County officials say being a poll worker is a good way to meet new people, network with local entrepreneurs and, simply, help your neighbors.

Burleigh County election officials will teach you everything you need to know to do the job and be a part of an Election Board. The Election Board checks voters in at the polling place, explains how they cast the ballots, and completes tasks at the end of the night to close the polls.

There are three requirements to be selected for poll worker service:

You must be a US citizen

You must be at least 16 years of age

You must be a resident of Burleigh County

Once selected, you will be required to:

Attend a short training

Participate in setting up the precinct on Election Day

Be willing to work the entire day

If you’re interested, you can download a printable brochure with more information and contact details to volunteer.