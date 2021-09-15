Burleigh County leads state with highest positive COVID cases

Burleigh County took the No. 1 spot for most active positive COVID-19 cases in North Dakota.

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health Director Renae Moch says there is a trend in younger people testing positive — especially kids.

75 kids have tested positive in the county on Wednesday, which is the highest since last November.

Moch says they are continuing to monitor the rolling average as that is on the rise also.

“Basically vast community widespread is anything over 5 percent of a positivity rate. Burleigh County’s 14 day positivity rate is 6.69 percent today, and so definitely seeing that community-wide transmission occurring here,” explained Moch.

Moch says there are a few possible contributing factors to the increase lack of mitigation compared to last year, kids returning to school and younger kids not eligible to be vaccinated yet.