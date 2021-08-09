Burleigh County sees an increase in building permits issued

When laying down the foundation of a building, it is all about the timing, says Burleigh County Building Official Mitch Flanagan.

“It’s a pretty short build season from April until October. When the ground starts thawing out, they start digging,” said Flanagan.

It first starts by obtaining a permit to build. 286 building permits have been issued so far this year. Last year there were 177 building permits issued.

Flanagan says one of the reasons for the increase in building permits is historically low interest rates. Common areas for construction are near Highway 83.

From April until now, he says there’s been a 29% increase in permits issued.

Flanagan says people wanted to see how the pandemic would play out.

“In the beginning of the year, we saw quite a drop off in permit requests. It was quiet from January until March,” said Flanagan.

But with the cost of lumber going back down and COVID cases remaining low so far, business is continuing to pick back up.

Building permits can be issued within one to three days.

Flanagan’s office says processing time takes between 24-48 hours.

The average permit fee in Burleigh County is about $1,750 for a single-family home under 500,000.