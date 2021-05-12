Burleigh County Senior Center holding more face-to-face events

The shutdowns over the past year have left many of us waiting to spend time with our older family members. At the Burleigh County Senior Center, the wait is over.

Guests of the Burleigh County Senior Center are excited to hear the numbers called in person again. The last year has left some feeling lonely, and others, sick.

Clem Meyer, a guest at the center, reflected on the past year and said, “I had COVID, I fell and broke my knee, it’s been ugly, so this is really good being out today. It’s great!”

Over the last several weeks, different events at the senior center in Burleigh County have started popping up again.

Lisa Bennett, the site manager at the Burleigh County Senior Adult Program, said “Now we’re open. We opened for caramel rolls on Wednesdays, movies on Fridays. Our movie matinee is every Friday at 1, and we also are having our support groups.”

Not to mention, the all time favorite…bingo!

Vivian Erhardt, also a guest at the senior center, said, “I got to say, this is my first time playing Bingo here, I’m enjoying it.”

The meals program at the center has helped senior citizens throughout the pandemic.

“We’re still serving our meals in a grab and go out in the parking lot. So people drive through, get their meal. We probably won’t open for indoor dining until July,” said Bennett.

Vaccination efforts are continuing for those at the center Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health has gone into homes to administer vaccines to those that are homebound.

Overall, the atmosphere here is becoming more positive and optimistic.

“We want to just start getting everything open. Starting in June, cards will be available again. We have a lot of bridge players, pinnacle players, hand and foot. Our pool players are already back playing pool,” said Bennett.

This is another step closer in bringing everyone together after a year of isolation.

