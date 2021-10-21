Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department warns of rise in fraud calls imitating deputies

The Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department is warning of a rise in fraud calls in which the caller claims to be a deputy with the department and says they have warrants out for the recipient’s arrest.

In a Facebook post, the department says the caller claims the warrants are for minor charges like parking tickets or failure to pay fines. The caller asks for payment over the phone by credit card or gift cards sent electronically.

The callers also use the real names of deputies employed with the department.

The Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department says they never request or accept payment over the phone. If you have questions or need to file a report on one of these calls, call 701-222-6651.