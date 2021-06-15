Burleigh County Water Rescue Team provides more details behind discovery of missing kayaker’s body

After relentless search efforts that lasted over a week, the body of the missing kayaker was recovered Monday.

The body of Joby Seagren was located by an angler on the surface of the Missouri River.

Seagren went missing in the area of Kimball Bottoms.

Once the group he was with noticed he went missing, they began searching for him and located his kayak partially submerged with his life jacket inside.

Dispatchers received the call around 11 a.m. on Monday from the fisherman who said he found Seagren’s body.

“In locating where the phone call originated from, it looked as if it was near Huff, which is south of Mandan about 15, 20 miles. And so Morton County deputies went and searched the area near Huff and they actually found the boater and the boater had secured the kayaker and brought him to shore,” said Maj. Gary Schaffer, commander of the Burleigh County Water Rescue Team.

Schaffer says on average, they respond to one to two calls a year of people going missing on the river.