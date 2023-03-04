BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Bush Prize is returning to North Dakota, and while some aspects of it have changed, its goal — to celebrate those organizations that help tackle major issues in their areas — remains the same.

The Bush Prize was designed to celebrate those organizations that help solve problems in their communities. In particular, they’re looking for those groups who have created innovative solutions to common issues. The competition is divided among three states (North Dakota, South Dakota, and Minnesota) and the Native Nations sharing the territory, and is sponsored by the Bush Foundation. Strengthen ND is currently managing the Bush Prize process for North Dakota, and will not only select and announce the winners of the funding grants, but provide necessary support along the way.

Currently, applications are open for organizations (including public charities, government entities, schools, and fiscal sponsors) that have shown patterns of creating inclusive, collaborative, and resourceful processes and are interested in receiving funding from the foundation for community projects. Ideally, the Bush Foundation is seeking a portfolio of winners that represents the full diversity of North Dakota — those with track records of innovation of every size, addressing every issue, and serving every community.

Potential applicants for the prize are strongly encouraged to attend or view a live informational session regarding it, which will take place on March 8. In order to register for the meeting, visit this link.

The full timeline of events for applications and awarding of the Bush Prize is as follows:

February 21 — Bush Prize Partnerships Announced

March 8 — Bush Prize Virtual Information Session

March 15 — Applications Open

April 30 — Applications Close

May 1 – June 30 — Internal Organization Due Diligence

July 1 – July 31 — Internal Selection and Confidential Notification

August 1 – September 15 — Prize Winner Promotional Collateral Development

October 3 — Public Announcement of Bush Prize Winners

Bush Prize grants are flexible, and can be used to support existing plans or test new ones, so long as they help contribute to an organization’s community impact. The grant amounts are up to 25% of the winning organization’s most recent fiscal year expenses, up to a maximum of $500,000. Funds awarded must be used for charitable purposes.

Any winners of the Bush Prize must be located in North Dakota, or one of the five Native nations that share the same geography. The innovations brought up in the prize application must also have occurred within this area.

Due to the competitive nature of the Bush Prize, brainstorming sessions and personalized assistance are not possible– but any further explanations of concepts, applications, or criteria will be offered. For more information about the prize or timeline of events, email megan@strengthennd.com.