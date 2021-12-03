Business Beat: Anchored Purpose Box

The Anchored Purpose Box is a subscription you sign up for. Then, once a month, the box, which is assembled in western North Dakota, shows up at your door.

And although it’s made here in North Dakota, the products originate from underdeveloped countries worldwide.

The owner says each box contains a book, handmade item, an edible item and a wearable item, all sourced from a selected country.

“It means so much to me that I get to create inspiring hope-filled experiences for customers each month. We all get to be inspired by the amazing stories that come from the artisans in the developing world. We get to be inspired more by the book about an amazing person each month, and most importantly we get to come alongside organizations doing life-saving work by giving back each and every month,” said Founder Angie Hartel.

Hartel says a portion of every sale goes to fund nonprofit organizations in underdeveloped countries around the world.