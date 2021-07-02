Business Beat: Bark Porch opens in new location in Minot

A Minot animal grooming spa is in a new location and is offering more services.

After nearly three years of being located on Broadway, the Bark Porch can now be found on 3001 7th St. SW.

Bark Porch Owner Lyrissa Ronyak says this new location has more space and new state of the art equipment.

She says they’re hoping to soon include daycare services, rehabilitation services and also training services.

“Now we have room and we’re not on top of each other and we’ve upgraded a lot of our equipment, things are moving a lot smoother that way, originally we only had one tub, so all the dogs that come through we had to kind of wait and kind of get them through the tub, now we have three tubs, so that’s helping a lot,” Ronyak said.

Ronyak says Bark Porch is open Monday through Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m, Thursday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and once a month on Saturdays by appointment only.