A new business will soon be popping up in Bismarck.

Bubbles & Brews, a mobile bar, is already booking events.

After some COVID-related delays, the business is getting back on track to open.

The bar will offer seven different craft beers and can be set up inside or outside. Krysten Faehnrich runs the business with her best friend.

She says there’s a need for this in the community, and she hopes to cater to weddings, birthdays and anniversaries.

“Everyone is just kind of doing smaller events. A little more personal and everyone’s looking for that main experience versus just a huge gathering. It’s kind of just everything both of us love, in terms of social gatherings and bringing people together — something unique,” said Faehnrich.

Faehnrich says they are currently booking for the month of October.

She says in the future, they hope to open a couple more mobile bars.