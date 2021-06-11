Business Beat: Family Choice is a 2-in-1 market

There’s a new market in the capital city that has something for everyone.

Family Choice held its grand opening with a ribbon cutting, right alongside the Bismarck-Mandan Chamber of Commerce.

The new business will serve as a 2-in-1 with a grocery store up front and a restaurant in the back.

The store will have products from all over the world, including African and Asian foods – and so will the restaurant.

“It’s something that my husband wanted to do a long time,” owner Deborah Selas said. “Not only for us, but you know it’s a way to generate funds to support other people who need help as well.”

Deborah’s husband is not only a co-owner in the business, he’s also a pastor.