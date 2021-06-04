Business Beat: Gratitude Spa & Salon opens in the Capital City

Gratitude Spa & Salon is bringing a one stop shop for people in the Capital City.

After working for a few years in the cosmetology industry, Kristin Chrone wanted to build something different.

That’s why she created a salon where you can get everything done at once, providing an array of services from hair, to nails and massages.

Chrone says the main priority when opening the spa and salon was to provide benefits for the staff.

“When we decided to take this adventure on that was one of our big goals. So we do offer those types of things to our employees here: vacation benefits, paid holidays, a retirement plan,” explained Chrone.

She says the name of the shop chosen because it reflects the attitude her parents showed throughout their lives.

The salon is located at 1147 W. Capitol Ave.