Business Beat: Heavens Helpers Repurpose Store taking donations for summer opening

A new place for those in need to get furniture, appliances and other household items will soon open in Bismarck.

Heavens Helpers Repurpose store is now accepting furniture in good condition, cabinets, sinks, washers, driers and other small and large appliances to fill their soon-to-be storefront on 1401 E. Main Avenue.

Over the past few weeks, contractors have donated cabinets, and others have dropped off couches and chairs for when the store opens in July or August.

The location will provide all items at a discount, and offer work opportunities for those who may have a record that makes it difficult to find work elsewhere according to Store Manager Matt Meier.

“We’re about to help people less fortunate. Maybe if a family can’t afford to, let’s say put a washer or dryer in their house, and they’ve been coming to the soup cafe and helping out, and just getting back on their feet. We have the capacity to help them, and in doing so, helping the community, putting people back to work, and get people back on their feet,” Meier said.

All proceeds from the store will go toward safe housing for individuals and families in the community. To donate items or learn more about the store, call 701-751-0405.