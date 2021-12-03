Business Beat: Hickory Farms back in Kirkwood Mall for the holidays

If you’re looking for the perfect gift for that hard-to-shop-for-person in your life, a store in the Kirkwood Mall could have just what you need.

After taking a year off from their mall location in Bismarck due to the pandemic, Hickory Farms is back just in time for the holiday season.

From meats to cheeses to chocolates, Hickory Farms says they connect people through their effortless gifting.

“Hickory Farms is 100 percent award-winning summer sausage and cheeses. We have a lot of gifts and baskets in the store and chocolates and pretzels, just a lot of stuff. Please come see us, we have a lot of gifts, lots of good food and they’re ready to be bought,” said Store Manager Kimberly Behrens.

Behrens says she expects the store to remain open throughout December.